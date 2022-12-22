How Argentina's FIFA 2022 win is inspiring Sikkim politics

Image for representation

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has quickly spilled over from the TV screens to the political circles in Sikkim. Both the ruling and the opposition parties are drawing inspiration from champions Argentina to rally their party workers towards the biggest political trophy in Sikkim - the 2024 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday urged his Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) cadre not to remain complacent but to keep on pressing like Argentina did at Qatar.



"Politics is a competition like World Cup. Argentina was successful in winning the World Cup after many years of hard work. How hard must have Messi toiled to win this World Cup? This is the result of his efforts. Politics is also similar, the harder you practice, the more goals you can score," said Tamang while addressing a SKM political programme at Rholu in South Sikkim.



Tamang, also the SKM president, told the functionaries and workers that they should not rest comfortably by underestimating their political opponents.



The Chief Minister added that though the SKM has thousands of party workers, the reality is that the party can give tickets to only 32 candidates who are considered "best of the best". There are 32 Assembly seats in the state.



"We have to select 32 best of the best candidates. Even Argentina would not have won the World Cup if they had selected players through a lottery system. They selected the best of the best playing 11 and this time, they won the World Cup. Similarly, in 2024, we have to select our best 32 candidates. It is not necessary that I am selected, I am ready to sit on the bench and cheer for our team`s victory," he said.



Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president and former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling also referred to the World Cup for attacking the SKM. He said that the SKM is like the Saudi Arabia team which "accidentally" defeated Argentina in the World Cup.



"Saudi Arabia by fluke or accidentally defeated Argentina in the World Cup. That time, a huge uproar was made saying Argentina is now finished. But from the second game, Argentina went on to win all the matches and also won in the final," said Chamling.



"SDF is also similar to the Argentina team. It is a brand and people have faith on SDF like Argentina team. SKM came to power by fluke like Saudi Arabia`s victory. The SKM`s fate will be like Saudi Arabia in 2024 elections," said Chamling while addressing a SDF general body meeting at Gangtok.

READ | Covid-19 alert: How to differentiate coronavirus from common cold? Symptoms, preventions here