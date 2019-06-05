'How are you, Tim Apple?': Delhi-based student does a Donald Trump to Apple CEO

Remember that episode with Apple CEO Tim Cook when US President Donald Trump had mistakenly addressed him as 'Tim Apple' at a press conference, well it happened again with the technology giant CEO but this time it was a Delhi-based student who did it.

The floor burst into laughter when a Delhi-based student Palesh Taneja, 18, asked Apple CEO, "How are you, Tim Apple?" when he was meeting a group of 13 global students in California.

Tim Cook responded to Palesh and said, "Yes, I am good and aware of what you mean to convey." The Apple CEO basically admitted that he remembered when Donald Trump had addressed him as Tim Apple.

Palash was the only Indian student who was part of 13-global student coders who were meeting possibly their 'dream' CEO.

18-year-old Palash, who created some laughter moments during a meet with Apple CEO, will be moving ahead with his higher studies at the University of Texas.

He showcased some projects to Tim Cook on which he is working currently like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and others.

Speaking to a news agency, Palash said he is working on AI and Machine-based learning which can change the language of a YouTube video as and when one is watching them.

Responding to Palash's efforts, Tim Cook appreciated his work and mentioned he was looking forward of it becoming a success.

Earlier in March, US President Donald Trump had absent-mindedly addressed Tim Cook as 'Tim Apple' during a press conference, calling for reactions from all over the world.

Later, Tim Cook had also changed his Twitter handle and replaced his sirname with Apple logo after his name.