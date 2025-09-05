Add DNA as a Preferred Source
How are 3E coaches different from 3AC coaches? Know benefits, prices, features

Railways had recently introduced ‘3E coaches’ which are also called AC 3-tier economy to offer an affordable and comfortable option for the journeys of passengers. Some of its features are similar to 3AC coaches, but many features are unique to it. 3E coaches are less costlier.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 05:33 PM IST

How are 3E coaches different from 3AC coaches? Know benefits, prices, features
The biggest difference between 3AC and 3E coaches is the cost of the tickets.
Railways continually upgrade trains to enhance passenger journeys and ensure smoothness and comfort. For this reason, trains have different coaches to accommodate passengers with varied needs. Railways had recently introduced ‘3E coaches’ which are also called AC 3-tier economy to offer an affordable and comfortable option for the journeys of passengers. The 3E coach is a beneficial option for those who want better facilities at affordable prices.

What are the features and benefits of 3E coaches?

3E coaches have the following features and benefits:

- Each seat is attached with a duct for a separate AC

- The coach is equipped with charging ports attached to every seat for all electronic devices.

- Each seat in all coaches also has reading lights to allow passengers to use light only in their seats without disturbing others.

-All the items of a bedding-covers, pillows and blanket are available.

- In every 3E coach, there are 83 seats with 3 side berths, making it more spacious and economical as compared to the 3A coaches.

How is 3E different from 3AC coaches?

The biggest difference between 3AC and 3E coaches is that the cost of the tickets for 3E coaches is lower than 3A coaches. 3E coaches are also AC sleeper coaches, but budget budget-friendly that providing more accessibility. Unlike 3AC coaches, 3E coaches do not have separate curtains, and their charging stations are also shared. To maintain more space the berths in 3E coaches are narrower.

The seating arrangements in 3E coaches are made according to a 3-tier berth on both sides, that is, upper, middle, and lower berths on both sides, and two additional berths along the alley. Unlike 3AC coaches, which have six berths and more capacity, 3E coaches have 8 berths. The availability of 3E coaches is mostly higher than 3AC coaches.

Price of 3E coaches

The price between 3AC and 3E coaches varies by 10-15%, so if a ticket for a 3AC coach costs Rs 800 and Rs 1,000, the cost of tickets in a 3E coach for the same journey will be somewhere between Rs 700 to Rs 900.  

