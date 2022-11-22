How and when to change your cookware guide by potsandpans.in

Sub heading – You get superior and safest products only at potsandpans.in

Did you know that now is always a good time to invest in first-grade cookware. The best cookware sets are those that are made of high-quality materials and construction. They should also be able to withstand the rigors of daily use.

When it comes to choosing the best cookware, there are many things to consider. The most important factors include the material, the size , the type of cooking surface, and the warranty.

This article will talk about everything you need to know before your cookware shopping –

When to discard your Pan ?

What should you look for when shopping for cookware ?

What are some of the common cookware ?

When to discard your Pan?

Warping or Pan loses shape : Even if it's non-stick, stainless steel or carbon steel, dents and dings on the bottom can be a problem. Pans with dents on the bottoms will cook your meal unevenly. The part that comes into touch with the heating element gets hotter than the other which is dented. Your pot or pan's bottom should be level to ensure good contact with the heating element, it is good for saving fuel and money.

Non-Stick Coating Damage : When the coating flakes off, pans aren't non-stick anymore. No one wants to remove food from scorched pans, so you'll need a new one. This could happen due to high heat, burning food or using sharp spatula. To avoid ingesting flecks in your scrambled eggs, throw any non-stick pan as soon as it starts flaking.



Lose Handles : Don't worry about rivets becoming loose in a kitchen; it's not going to happen unless the factory made a mistake, or they weren't installed correctly. Screwed-on handles on pans can become loose over time, which is both a hassle and unsafe. To avoid this, make sure to either discard pans with loose handles or buy ones that have sturdy riveted handles.

What should you look for when shopping for cookware?

Heat conductivity : Metals vary in their heat conductivity. Aluminium, for example, is a highly efficient heat conductor, whereas stainless steel is not. This implies that the greater your cookware's heat conductivity, the better and more evenly your meals will cook.

Price : The cost of your cookware will almost certainly influence which pans you choose. The rule of thumb when it comes to cookware is to invest what you can afford in the best quality available.

Durability : The durability of different types of cookware varies. Stainless steel is regarded as one of the best when it comes to staying looking new and lasting a long time.

Reactivity : Certain foods react with different metals. Cast iron, for example, reacts with tomato and other acidic meals. This implies that the food you're cooking may absorb some of the metal, so choose your cookware carefully and be informed about the reactivity of each product. Non-Stick does not react with nothing at all in a regular kitchen environment

Maintenance : Nobody wants to spend their evening scrubbing pots and pans. But if you want your cookware to stay in good condition, then you need to be aware of the amount of upkeep it requires. Rust and discoloration are the most common issues with iron cookware, while stainless steel is easier to maintain. Non-Stick does not require any maintenance but avoid harsh scrubbers.

Know and learn about some of the most common cookware and we have some suggestions for you -

Stainless Steel : It would be the most popular cookware material. It is quite easy to come by, and it is found in virtually every household.

Know more here - https://youtu.be/HIPPbpFvaww

Cast Iron : For centuries, people have used cast iron to make cookware because of its impressive cooking performance.

Know more here - https://youtu.be/ubCmYiKS0DU

Cookware Advantages Disadvantages Stainless steel • Inexpensive

• Durable

• Scratch resistant

• Lustre

• No reaction with food

• Can resist warping at high temperature Cleaning can be a concern

• Requires more oil

• Discoloration Cast Iron • Relatively inexpensive

• Extremely durable

• Great heat retention

• Warp resistant

• Can be put on heat for long Reacts with foods unless seasoned

• Requires regular seasoning to avoid rust.

• Is heavier than most other types of cookware

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)