Who is actress Ranya Rao and why was she arrested?

Ranya Rao is a Kannada film actress who worked in movies like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki'. She is a stepdaughter of DGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao. She was arrested by the DRI from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD on the evening of March 3, 2025, for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold, with 14 gold bars strapped to her body, from Dubai.

After the arrest of Ranya Rao, she was produced before a special court judge for financial offences on the evening of March 4. Following the hearing, the judge ordered that she be sent to judicial custody until March 18, 2025.

How was Ranya Rao smuggling gold into India?

During investigations, authorities revealed that from 2024 till now she had travelled more than 30 times in Dubai, this raised suspicions over her frequent travels to Dubai. The authorities felt that this was perhaps due to her involvement in smuggling operations over a period of time. They also learned that for each trip to Dubai she received one lakh per kilo of smuggled gold, making Rs 12-13 lakh per trip by smuggling kilos of gold.

Ranya Rao’s involvement in smuggling racket

The DRI investigators believe that Rao was involved in an organised gold smuggling racket. A custom-made jacket and belt which were especially designed to keep gold safe in them without being detected. These had secret pockets, and compartments which were capable of carrying huge amounts of gold.

The frequent trips to Ranya Rao in such a short span of time and wearing the same jacket on every trip made her suspicious after which DRI officials kept a tab on her and started tracking her movements. The officials noted that she made four trips to Dubai within 15 days.

The authorities then set a trap after getting intelligence on her next move. They then intercepted her on her latest trip from Dubai to India while she was making an exit at the airport. After the DRI authorities apprehended her, she tried to evade the checking by boasting herself as the daughter of an IPS officer, however, the authorities went on to check her thoroughly and found gold bars with her.

The DRI had already suspected that she may be a part of a big syndicate involving political figures, businessmen, and law enforcement personnel as she was easily able to pass through the security checks till then. However, during interrogation she claimed that she was smuggling due to blackmailing.

A police constable named Basavararu allegedly aided her in bypassing airport security checks. CCTV footage revealed government vehicles escorting Rao after she cleared customs, further suggesting the involvement of law enforcement officials in her smuggling operations.

Ranya Rao’s father DGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao’s old controversy comes to light

