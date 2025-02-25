There were only a few unnamed dhabas at Murthal in the 1950s. As was the norm then, dhabas did not have a name. It was a whole different time with a starkly contrasting geopolitical scenario. Murthal was still part of Punjab as Haryana had not been carved out yet.

A small town in Haryana located near Delhi had started seeing highway dhabas come up along its main road around the 1950s. Today, the town’s restaurant-style dhabas have gained worldwide prominence with some dhabas counted among the most iconic across the globe. The town is Murthal in Sonipat district, located just 45 kilometers from Delhi along the popular route connecting the national capital to Chandigarh.

Beginnings

There were only a few unnamed dhabas at Murthal in the 1950s. As was the norm then, dhabas did not have a name. It was a whole different time with a starkly contrasting geopolitical scenario. Murthal was still part of Punjab as Haryana had not been carved out yet and it hadn’t even been a decade since India gained independence from the British. The dhabas at that time were primarily meant as a rest stop for truck drivers – where they could bathe, eat, and rest – before continuing their long journeys.

Amrik Sukhdev

In 1956, Sardar Prakash Singh moved from Ludhiana to Murthal to start a new dhaba. He rented a small place – some three or four kilometres from where his now world-famous dhaba stands today. Back then, the dhaba menu was simple; rotis, dal, and stuffed parathas. Singh later bought a piece of land where he built his house and the dhaba. That’s how Amrik Sukhdev – named after the two sons of Prakash Singh – was born. The dhaba is today considered one of India’s most legendary, seeing a daily footfall of around 9,000. It can serve 600 people at a time and reportedly rakes in revenue of more than Rs 25 lakh daily.

Murthal of today

Today, Murthal is known by people across the socioeconomic spectrum as a go-to spot to relish their favourite dishes. Whether it is college buddies looking for a weekend getaway, cab drivers taking a quick stop, or bus riders grabbing a bite on the way to their destinations. The town is home to more than 50 dhabas – serving various cuisines – with the more popular ones being Gulshan Dhaba, Pahalwan Dhaba, Mannat Haveli, and No.1 Ahuja Dhaba. Most of the dhabas in Murthal are known for staying open around the clock.