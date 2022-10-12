How a 'psychopath' and 'pervert' turned a greedy couple into cannibals: Eerie details of Kerala 'human sacrifice' case

How a 'psychopath' and 'pervert' turned a greedy couple into cannibals

The details emerging from the investigation into the case of ‘human sacrifice’ in Kerala are not just chilling but also gruesome. The modus operandi behind the barbaric killing of the two woman revolves around the criminal mastermind and a couple’s greed for wealth, sending chill down the spine of Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district.

On October 11, the police arrested three people in connection with the case. They were identified as Bhagaval Singh, a traditional massage therapist and healer, and his wife Laila. The third was Rasheed alias Muhammand Shafi, a Perumbavoor native, who was suspected to have lured and brought the now-deceased women to the house of the couple where the sacrifice was said to have been done.

The two women, who earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets, were allegedly sacrificed by the three as part of black magic to bring prosperity and settle financial issues. The body parts of the victims were cut into as many as 56 pieces before being buried in two locations at Elanthoor village in Thiruvalla. It is also reported that the accjused ate the body parts of the deceased women, as part of the ritual.

Both the women were reportedly lured by Rasheed under the pretext of acting in porn films and promising to pay them a hefty amount as remuneration, reported news agency PTI. But police were yet to confirm this. When contacted by PTI, a senior police officer said how the victims were brought to the Singh's village house by Rasheed was another story.

Addressing the media in Kochi after the accused trio were produced before the city court which sent them to two weeks judicial custody, Kochi Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said Shafi is a history-sheeter and is involved in a dozen cases registered against him in the past 15 years. In fact, the police termed him as a "psychopath" and a "pervert".

"Shafi has studied only up to Class 6 and did all menial jobs right from a driver to a mechanic to the one who runs a hotel. A rape case has been registered against him in the past when he raped a 75-year-old woman and also used a knife to make wounds in the private parts. We have found out that the same places were injured in the two women who were murdered apparently as a human sacrifice," Nagaraju added.

"It has now been proved that he (Shafi) is a psychopath and a sexual pervert, and the one who derives sexual pleasure and will go to any extent even to kill for it. He has been using a fake Facebook account and it says that if anyone has financial problems to contact him. That’s how he befriended Singh and it took three years for him to win their confidence and trap them and the crime took place," the Commissioner said.

The police commissioner also referred to allegations of Shafi attempting to rape an elderly woman. The injuries she suffered were similar, he said.