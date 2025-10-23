How a passenger’s 23-year fight proved Air India's negligence over contaminated food, awarded compensation of Rs...

A passenger won a 23-year-old legal fight against Air India. He filed a complaint with the airlines due to the contaminated food he was served which him unwell after which he slapped a legal notice to the airlines. The court held it responsible after finding negligence ordering for compensation.

A passenger won a legal fight against Air India that was going on for a little over two decades. He filed a complaint with the airlines due to the quality of food he was served. The food made him unwell after which he slapped a legal notice to the airlines.

What was the case?

The passenger, P Sundarapariporanam, was traveling from Colombo to Chennai on July 26, 2002, on an Air India flight when he was served the food in which he found strands of hair. He then complained about this to the staff which did not take his complaint seriously then. He felt nauseous due to the food which made his experience even more unpleasant.

After landing, Sundarapariporanam filed a formal complaint with Air India’s Deputy General Manager (Commercial). The airline responded with deep regret and assured of a thorough investigation. Even after this assurance, he felt unsatisfied and later issued a legal notice through his lawyer, complaining that due to the incident he became so unwell that it caused him vomiting and stomach pain. He then demanded for Rs 11 lakh in compensation.

Air India’s Defence and Denial

Air India, in its response, did admit that the incident caused discomfort to Sundarapariporanam who was a frequent flyer and that it was regrettable but also, in their defence, argued that his compensation demand was huge. The airline also said Ambassador Pallava, a five-star hotel in Chennai, managed the catering for the airlines which was not named in the legal notice and therefore not part of the legal claim, due to which Air India could not be held responsible alone. Air India also claimed that the hair in the food could have belonged to the passenger. The carrier further added that even after the complaint he did not return the tray nor sought medical help, due to which the incident could not be probed. It further said that the apology letter from their side was to empathise with his situation and was not an acknowledgement of their fault.

What did the court say?

The Madras High Court in its verdict, dated October 10, 2025, agreed with the passenger’s argument that the airline was to be blamed for not taking care of him. It further said that the airlines acknowledged the incident and so it was their duty to prove that they took required precautions. While setting aside the earlier Rs 1 lakh compensation, the court decided to ask Air India to pay Rs 35,000, which included court and legal fees, within four weeks. The judgment reinforced that passengers are entitled to fundamental service standards and accountability, regardless of the airline’s national status.