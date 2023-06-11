Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Housing prices soar in 43 cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata

Rising property prices alarm homebuyers in major Indian cities; Kolkata tops the list with an 11% surge, followed by Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Pune.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Housing prices soar in 43 cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata
Housing prices soar in 43 cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata

The recent surge in property prices across major cities can be quite alarming for those aspiring to purchase a house. The housing market in India has witnessed a notable increase in prices during the last quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23, affecting 43 out of the 50 prominent cities. Data released by the National Housing Bank (NHB) reveals a substantial rise of up to 11 percent in property prices across numerous cities in the country. It is essential to understand the cities where this surge has been most pronounced.

The city topping the list in terms of escalated property prices is Kolkata, experiencing a significant surge of 11 percent. Following closely behind, Ahmedabad witnessed a rise of 10.8 percent, Bangalore 9.4 percent, Pune 8.2 percent, Hyderabad 7.9 percent, Chennai 6.8 percent, Mumbai 3.1 percent, and Delhi 1.7 percent, respectively.

Conversely, some cities have experienced a decline in property prices. These include Navi Mumbai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Raipur, Faridabad, Delhi, Bidhannagar, and New Town Kolkata. Among these, Raipur observed the most substantial decline, with property prices dropping by 6.7 percent. It is noteworthy that home loan companies' data indicates an overall increase of 5.3 percent in house prices during the fourth quarter compared to the previous year.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, during the second meeting of the financial year 2024, decided against changing the repo rate. As a result, the repo rate remains stable at 6.5 percent. This development brings relief to prospective homebuyers, as it means their equated monthly installments (EMIs) will not burden them with additional expenses. Consequently, the decision is expected to maintain enthusiasm among potential property buyers.

It is evident that the property market in India is experiencing significant fluctuations in prices across various cities. This dynamic environment necessitates careful consideration for those looking to invest in real estate.

Read more: PM Kisan 14th Installment expected to release in third week of June, eligibility criteria explained

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates released at at dge.tn.gov.in, how to download Timetable for 1st, 2nd year
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.