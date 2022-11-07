House Of Diagnostics Inaugurates its State-Of-The-Art Diagnostic Centre in North Delhi

House of Diagnostics (HOD), a renowned name in the field of diagnostics and pathology, has expanded its footprint in Delhi NCR by opening it’s 10th Integrated Diagnostic Centre in the region, at GT Karnal Road Industrial Area near Ashok Vihar.

This new Diagnostic Centre in North Delhi offers comprehensive diagnostic services under one roof. Latest MRI Scan, low dose CT scan, Echocardiography, Mammography, Uroflowmetry, all kinds of Blood Tests and health packages suiting all age groups is available at the new centre.

Talking about the opening of this new facility, Dr Shubham Sogani, CEO of House of Diagnostics, said:

“Our newly launched facility at GT Karnal Road Industrial Area reiterates our commitment in ensuring easy availability of advanced diagnostics tests to the community. The Ashok Vihar centre will expand our reach in providing value-priced services to people in the vicinity of Ashok Vihar, Kamla Nagar and Model Town.”

The new facility is now fully operational and offers services like advanced MRI Scan, low-dose CT scan, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Blood Tests, Health Packages along with a range of other cardiology and neurology tests.

HOD already operates over 100 Blood Test Centres in Delhi NCR and the opening of this new Integrated set-up further solidifies company’s presence in North Delhi. This setup will complement the company’s North Delhi hub in Prashant Vihar, which is the region’s leading setup with 3T MRI Scan , PET CT Scan and other diagnostic facilities in a larger footprint.

The Ashok Vihar centre, like other HOD centres, follows a strict quality system to ensure that there is compliance with standard processes. Safe diagnostic and collection practices are ensured for quick, reliable, accurate and consistent results for all patients.

