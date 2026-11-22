Hours after PM Modi inaugurated 9.76-km Nitish Setu in Bihar's Vaishali, RJD workers tore NDA posters and raised slogans. Tejashwi Yadav questioned naming after Nitish Kumar.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane Nitish Setu in Bihar's Vaishali on Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers triggered chaos on the bridge, tearing down ruling NDA posters and banners and raising slogans in support of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Videos of the incident, which have since gone viral on social media, show RJD supporters waving party flags, tearing down posters and raising slogans on the bridge. Police personnel can also be seen walking alongside the large crowd helplessly, with most supporters riding motorcycles.

The disruption continued for nearly 40 minutes, triggering a political row between the BJP and the opposition party.

BJP slams RJD for disruption

Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma accused the RJD of indulging in political theatrics instead of welcoming development projects.

"While the government is delivering development, the RJD is engaging in disruption and creating a ruckus," Sharma said.

"The people of Bihar want bridges and progress, not politics centred around tearing down posters," he added, taking a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav.

The incident came shortly after PM Modi inaugurated the 9.76-km-long Nitish Setu on November 21. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,280 crore, the six-lane bridge connects Kacchi Dargah and Bidupur and is expected to improve connectivity between north and south Bihar while easing traffic congestion on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu.

Row over bridge's name

Meanwhile, RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav questioned the decision to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar, claiming that he had earlier submitted a private member's resolution in the Bihar Assembly proposing that it be named after Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.

Accusing the government of changing its position on the naming proposal, Tejashwi alleged that the decision was politically motivated and aimed at undermining Nitish Kumar's legacy.

"If the Prime Minister truly wished to honour him, he could have named a central government scheme after him, or perhaps the four-lane project in Tajpur-Bakhtiyarpur," Tejashwi said, alleging that the move was not a gesture of respect but "an attempt to bury Nitish ji's political legacy alive."

Tejashwi claims bridge inaugurated twice

Tejashwi also questioned PM Modi's inauguration of the bridge, claiming that Nitish Kumar had already inaugurated it nearly a year and a half ago, ahead of the elections.

"Nitish Kumar had already inaugurated this bridge about a year and a half ago, right before the elections. It seems a new tradition has begun: the Prime Minister is now inaugurating the same bridge a second time," he said.

He further challenged the BJP to explain its contribution to the project, alleging that neither the central government nor PM Modi had played any role in its construction.

"If the BJP government, the NDA government, or the central government contributed even a single penny toward the construction of this bridge, please tell me," he said.

AAP leaders also criticise naming

The bridge's naming also drew criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Punjab, who accused the Bihar government of abandoning an earlier proposal to name it after Guru Gobind Singh.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the decision, saying the Bihar Assembly had previously been informed of the proposal to honour the tenth Sikh Guru.

"If the Bihar government wishes to honour Nitish Kumar Ji, it can find a hundred other ways to do so. However, reneging on a proposal to honour Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji is deeply hurtful and completely unacceptable," Cheema said.