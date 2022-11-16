Hours after Manish Sisodia's kidnapping claim, AAP's Surat East candidate withdraws nomination

Manish Sisodia (File)

New Delhi: Hours after AAP leaders accused BJP of kidnapping Surat East candidate Kanchanbhai Zariwala, he met the city's returning officer and sought withdrawal of candidature. Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia had accused the party of kidnapping the candidate as it was afraid of defeat in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Kanchanbhai Zariwala surfaced hours after being incommunicado and met the officer, RB Bhogayata.

The officer has confirmed that he has withdrawn his candidature from Surat East.

The city police have denied getting any report of a kidnapping.

In the morning, he said the BJP is on the verge of defeat which is why it kidnapped the politician. He said the politician had been seen at the RO office on Tuesday and that the BJP was pressuring him to withdraw the nomination.

Sisodia had said the BJP "goons" kidnapped him after he filed his nomination papers.

He said it was dangerous for democracy.

"This is not that the AAP candidate has been kidnapped but the democracy has been hijacked," he was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

He also said what was the point of the election if candidates are being kidnapped.

AAP has emerged as the BJP's biggest challenger, replacing the Congress party.

AAP has promised better governance whereas the BJP is contesting the election on the plank of Hindutva.

The party recently called AAP anti-Hindu.