Hours after congratulating Narendra Modi, Donald Trump fires salvo at India, says...

The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit

The 10-Second Rush: Why Nicotine makes cigarettes so hard to quit

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets at 59 revealed: 4 foods that keep him in amazing physique

From Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood's divas are redefining classic pearl jewellery look, from sarees to gowns

Munawar Faruqui's unforgettable dialogues from his acting debut, First Copy season 1

H3N2 Virus rising: Know about symptoms, treatment, safety guidelines, more

What may happen to $100 billion India investment plans after Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact?

Jolly LLB cast fees: Here's what Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and others charged for film; paychecks revealed

PM Modi speaks with Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, offers condolences, reaffirms India's support to 'restore peace'

INDIA

Amid the continuously worsening India-US bilateral ties, Donald Trump has hit India again. He has named it among 23 major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries. Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has named India among 23 major drug transits. (File Image)
Hours after congratulating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, US President Donald Trump fired a salvo at India. In a 'Presidential Determination' submitted to Congress on Wednesday, he named India as one of 23 major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries. Expressing his commitment to defeating the threat posed by the illegal drug trade in the US, Donald Trump named China, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan among the main countries. 

The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela have also been included in the list. 

Donald Trump's Presidential Determination

According to the Presidential Determination, the countries are placed on the list on "the combination of geographic, commercial, and economic factors that allow drugs or precursor chemicals to be transited or produced, even if a government has engaged in robust and diligent narcotics control and law enforcement measures." Donald Trump named India after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate that had used encrypted digital platforms, drop shipping models, and cryptocurrency to smuggle controlled medicines across four continents.

NCB busts drug cartel 

Working with other agencies, the NCB busted a cartel during a routine vehicle interception near Bengali Market in New Delhi. The agencies also unearthed a sophisticated criminal web operating across India, the US, Australia, and Europe. It also exposed the global reach of illicit pharma networks. Thanking the NCB, the US Embassy in India said in a statement, "Thanks to NCB and Indian authorities for helping protect Americans against illegal drugs and saving American lives!" 

India-US bilateral ties

The US allegations have come after the bilateral ties with India have worsened considerably and hit rock bottom on the contentious issues of trade and tariffs and Donald Trump's claim of mediating between India and Pakistan in their recent clashes. Trump imposed a punitive additional tariff of 25 per cent for buying Russian oil. It was in addition to the base tariffs of 25 percent.

FAQs

Q1: Which countries has Donald Trump named in his presidential determination?

Ans: Expressing his commitment to defeating the threat posed by the illegal drug trade in the US, Donald Trump named China, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan among the main countries. The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela have also been included in the list.

Q2: What is the Presidential Determination?

Ans: In a 'Presidential Determination' submitted to Congress on Wednesday, Donald Trump has named India as one of 23 major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries.

Hours after congratulating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, US President Donald Trump fired a salvo at India. In a 'Presidential Determination' submitted to Congress on Wednesday, he named India as one of 23 major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries. Expressing his commitment to defeating the threat posed by the illegal drug trade in the US, Donald Trump named China, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan among the main countries.

