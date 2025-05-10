Hours after the DGMO of India and Pakistan held talks over phone and ceasefire was agreed upon amid the current situation of the ongoing military clashes between the two countries, loud explosions were heard in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar.

Hours after the DGMO of India and Pakistan held talks over phone and ceasefire was agreed upon amid the current situation of the ongoing military clashes between the two countries, loud explosions were heard in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar. An immediate ceasefire violation was witnessed as red streaks were seen and explosions also heard in Udhampur. However, India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur amid a blackout in the region. After loud explosions were heard in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X, saying "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar."

After the incidents of ceasefire violations occured, a complete blackout was ordered in bordering states like Punjab and Rajasthan for security reasons. In Rajasthan, a complete blackout has been enforced in the city of Barmer and Jaisalmer. While Pathankot and Ferozpur in Punjab have also been under a complete blackout. Jammu is also under a complete blackout.

India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action on Saturday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said and noted that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism."India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said in a post on X.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon."Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said."Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," he added.

