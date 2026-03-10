Hottest March in 50 years: North India scorches, Delhi records its highest temperature as IMD warns of severe heat in Himachal

This year summers have arrived with the record high temperatures as March 2026 has been recorded as the hottest one in the last 50 years. Delhi recorded its highest temperature at 35.7 degrees Celsius. IMD has warned of heat to severe heat for Himachal Pradesh.

This year the summer season started with some of its hottest days in just 10 days as North India faces rising temperatures. Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the month on March 7 with a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius. The day logged the highest temperature recorded in the first week of the month in the past 50 years, an IMD official told PTI.

Hottest March in 50 years

March 2026 has been the hottest one in the last 50 years as the India Meteorological Department predicted Delhi’s maximum temperature to be between 36 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius, which is above normal by around 7.6 degrees Celsius to 10.4 degrees Celsius, as per a Mint report. According to the MeT department, the temperatures in the national capital are expected to rise further by March 11.

According to IMD weather data from the past 50 years, the highest maximum temperature recorded during the first seven days of March at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, was 34.8 degrees Celsius on March 5, 1999. IMD data shows that from 2011 the second-highest temperature recorded during the first week of March was in 2016, when the mercury reached 33.6 degrees Celsius on March 4.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin, said, “Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th March. Heatwave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Vidarbha during 08th to 12th; West Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch during 08th to 10th; North Gujarat Region on 09th & 10th March and Marathwada on 10th & 11th March.”

Times of India reported attributed clear skies and persistent dry weather to be the reasons behind the sharp rise in temperature. “The city has been recording dry conditions, with the last spell of intense rain on January 28. February saw only two instances of very light showers. In the absence of an active western disturbance, Delhi has been experiencing clear skies, resulting in a spoke in temperatures,” RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD told the publication.

Himachal Pradesh weather

The Shimla Met office warned of a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in Himachal’s Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Solan districts on Tuesday, and predicted rainfall till March 15. Dry weather was recorded throughout the state since Sunday evening, and a severe heat wave was observed in Sundernagar, Dharamshala, Solan and Bhuntar.

Una was the hottest during the day with a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri was the coldest in the night, recording as low as 2.2 degrees Celsius.