Hotstar subscription for 3 months, 8 GB data, 30-day validity, but low price is the most stunning feature of this plan

The company is offering three months free subscription to Disney-Hotstar with 8 GB of data.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Vodafone-Idea Hotstar plans (File)

Vodaphone-Idea is taking the fight to RelianceJio. The company has been launching super value-for-money prepaid plans that are loaded but easy in the pocket. Take its latest plan for instance. 

The company is offering three months free subscription to Disney-Hotstar with 8 GB of data. Users will also get a validity of 30 days. However, the mobile app will only function on the phone, not on TV. 

This plan is aimed at those who want to consume content. 

For all these features, the customer has to pay only Rs 151 per month. 

However, the free calling benefits won't be granted with the plan. 

There are several other plans as well if you want a Disney-Hotstar benefit. For instance, recharge your phone with Rs 399 to get 2 GB of data every day and 100 free SMS. You will also get a free Disney-Hotstar subscription for three months. 

For Rs 499, you will get 28 days of validity, a Hostar subscription, 2.5 GB of data per day, free calling on all networks and 100 messages every day. 

