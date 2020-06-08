Hospital sealed in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur after patient tied to bed over unpaid bills

A private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur, where an elderly patient was allegedly tied to a bed and not allowed to go home due to non-payment of bills, has been sealed by authorities while a police case has been lodged against the manager.

The visuals of an 80-year-old man tied to the hospital bed came to light last week, triggering massive outrage and criticism. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised strict action against the "cruel" act.

"A cruel act with a senior citizen at a hospital in Shajapur has come to light. Guilty will not be spared, strictest action will be taken," Chouhan said in a tweet on June 6.

On Monday, Chouhan tweeted an update and said, "Taking strict action in this incident, the CMHO and the administration have suspended the registration of the City Hospital and sealed it. The police are investigating into this case by registering an FIR against the hospital directors."

According to Shajapur Additional District Collector Vikram Rai, Lakshminarayan (80), a resident of Ranayal village of Rajgarh district, was admitted to the City Hospital for his treatment.

A probe team headed by a sub-divisional magistrate investigated the claim that the hospital administration tied the patient for not paying the final bill of Rs 14,000 to bed.

The hospital was sealed following the probe and all patients admitted to the hospital were sent to the district hospital.

An FIR has also been lodged against the manager and police is probing the matter.

City Hospital director Dr Varun Bajaj has denied the allegations, saying the man was allowed to go home on Friday without paying the due amount.

"The patient was having intestinal problems and in order to administer the medicine, his legs were tied to the bed while his hands were held by his family during the process," Bajaj claimed.

Police were informed after those attending the patient expressed inability to pay the bill and insisted on taking him home, he said.