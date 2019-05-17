Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

It's going to be a three-way fight in Hoshiarpur among BJP's Som Prakash, Congress' Raj Kumar Chabbewal and AAP's Ravjot Singh.

Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency: Election in Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. It's going to be a three way fight here among BJP's Som Prakash, Congress' Raj Kumar Chabbewal and AAP's Ravjot Singh.

Hoshiarpur constitunecy is reserved constituency for the Scheduled Caste candidates. There are nine assembly segments in Hoshiarpur which include Sri Hargobindpur (SC), Bholath, Phagwara (SC) Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Sham Chaurasi (SC), Hoshiarpur and Chabbewal (SC).

Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Som Prakash

Congress: Raj Kumar Chabbewal

AAP: Ravjot Singh

Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Vijay Sampla (BJP)

Losing candidate: Mohinder Singh Kaypee (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Santosh Chowdhary (Congress)

Losing candidate: Som Prakash (BJP)

2004

Winning candidate: Avinash Rai Khanna (BJP)

Losing candidate: Darshan Singh Mattu (CPM)

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

