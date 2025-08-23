Hoshiarpur: 2 dead, several injured as massive fire breaks out after LPG tanker collides with pickup truck

Massive fire broke out as an LPG tanker caught fire in the Mandiala village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur late Friday night. The incident which occurred on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road led to two dead and several others injured. The devastating accident occurred when an LPG tanker collided with a pickup truck, resulting in a massive explosion and fire. The massive flames spread quickly and consumed almost 15 shops along with four to five residential houses in the surroundings of the Mandiala Adda area, said police. The incident occurred around 10 pm, officials said.

Massive fire broke out as an LPG tanker caught fire in the Mandiala village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur late Friday night. The incident which occurred on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road led to two dead and several others injured. The devastating accident occurred when an LPG tanker collided with a pickup truck, resulting in a massive explosion and fire. The massive flames spread quickly and consumed almost 15 shops along with four to five residential houses in the surroundings of the Mandiala Adda area, said police. The incident occurred around 10 pm, officials said.

Govt aid quickly reached

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik reached the spot quickly to supervise the rescue operations. According to Jain, the preliminary inquiry revealed that the tanker caught fire after collision with another vehicle. She said fire tenders and ambulances were immediately mobilised to the spot.

"The fire has largely been brought under control. A detailed assessment of the cause of the accident and the extent of damage will be made once the situation is fully stabilised," she further said.

How did Hoshiarpur accident take place?

Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar said two persons were brought dead to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital while 18 to 20 people who were injured were admitted. "Five to six patients with serious burn injuries have been referred to another medical institute," he said.

The accident likely occurred when a pickup truck collided with the tanker, that led to a fire and consequent explosion. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain stated that the fire tenders, ambulances, and Punjab Police were quickly deployed to the scene. "The fire broke out, probably due to a road accident. Patients with burn injuries have been admitted to the hospital... One casualty has been reported... It appears that a gas leak occurred following a road accident involving a gas tanker... This is an industrial area, so there may be some migrants who are injured here," she said.

Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh also visited the accident site and hospital, to take stock of the situation, and promised that the government would support the bereaved families and of those who were injured. "The situation is such that it cannot be described. A very tragic accident has happened... It is not yet known how many people are missing. People are saying that a tanker hit a car, after which a blast occurred because gas leaked... The fire has spread widely...," said Singh



(With inputs from PTI)