Horrific video recovered from Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad’s phone shows him beating naked man with belt

Atiq Ahmed (L) and Asad Ahmed (R) (Photo - Twitter)

Days after gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot dead in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh police started probing deeper into the case, examining the gangster’s son Asad’s phone. A horrific video was recovered from the phone which showed Asad and his aides torturing a man.

The video which was recovered from Asad Ahmed’s phone shows Atiq Ahmed’s son and his aides thrashing a man who had been stripped naked. Asad Ahmed can be seen beating the naked man with a belt in the horrific video, which is now going viral on social media.

The disturbing video was reportedly shot in 2021 in a flat in Lucknow. The police have now launched an investigation in the alleged “torture cell” in Lucknow, where blood stains and weapons were found, and the property was reportedly linked to Asad Ahmed.

In the viral video, Asad Ahmed and his aides were seen stripping a man inside the apartment. Once he was stripped naked, Asad beat the man with a belt while his other aides were seen kicking the man who was attempting to put on his clothes.

This comes on the same day as the Uttar Pradesh police raided the partially demolished office of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed, where blood stains and weapons were found. Now, the police have launched a forensic investigation into the matter.

Atiq Ahmed’s office contained blood stains on the floor and the stairs and a knife was recovered from the premises. Further, a woman’s saree and undergarments were also recovered from the first floor of the office, raising speculations of a murder inside the office.

After a video showing Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his associates coming out of the district jail here surfaced online, police said it will be probed if they hatched the plan to kill Umesh Pal inside the jail with the gagster-politician's brother Ashraf.

According to the police, the video that is making rounds on the internet since Sunday is said to be of February 12, where Asad Ahmad, Ghulam, Guddu Muslim, Usman and other accused can be seen coming out of the jail after meeting Atiq brother and former MLA Ashraf, who was then lodged in the jail here.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Woman’s undergarments, blood stains: What Uttar Pradesh police found inside Atiq Ahmed’s office