Hope rich nations will back India's efforts: PM Modi at G7 session on climate

Image Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged rich nations, comprising the G7, to support India's efforts to meet its climate pledges. "India's dedication to climate commitments is evident from its performance," Modi remarked during a G7 session on "Investing in a Better Future: Climate, Energy, and Health."

Modi emphasised India's track record, claiming that it met the target of 40% non-fossil energy capacity nine years ahead of schedule.

Modi, who is in Germany for a two-day G7 summit, stated, "There is a misperception that poor countries... inflict greater environmental damage." However, India's nearly 1,000-year history clearly contradicts this viewpoint. Ancient India experienced a period of great wealth."

"The target of 10 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol has been achieved 5 months before time. India has the world's first fully solar power operated airport. India's huge railway system will become net zero in this decade," he said.

"When a large country like India displays such ambition, other developing countries take note. We hope that the G-7 rich countries will back India's efforts. Today , a massive market for sustainable energy technologies is emerging in India " the prime minister said.

"I called for a movement called LIFE - Lifestyle for Environment - in Glasgow last year. This year on World Environment Day, we launched the Global Initiative for LiFE campaign. The goal of this campaign is to encourage an eco-friendly lifestyle," he asserted.

Modi, who arrived in Germany on Sunday for a two-day visit for the G7 summit, was greeted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue in southern Germany.

The G7 is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.