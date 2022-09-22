'Hope resolve of one person-one post is followed': Rahul Gandhi dashes Gehlot's hope of CM-party chief 'double role'

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot with Rahul Gandhi - File Photo

Dropping a clear hint that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may not get to play a double role if he is elected as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi today said that decisions, including that of one-man, one-post, taken at the chintan shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan earlier this year are expected to be followed.

"What we decided at Udaipur, we expect that commitment to be maintained," Gandhi said on being asked whether he would stand by the Udaipur chintan shivir decision on one-man, one-post.

Gandhi, also the MP from Wayanad, said he would advise whosoever becomes the president of the party that they should remember that the post represents a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India.

Another piece of advice he had for the contestants in the party's presidential polls was that "you are taking a historic position. A position that defines and has defined a particular view of India."

Gehlot is believed to be the Gandhis’ choice for Congress president post, but the former has been reluctant towards taking up the job as might have to cede the CM post to his bitter rival Sachin Pilot. Even if Gehlot has to give up the chief minister's post, he would want a loyalist to replace him instead of Pilot.

Earlier, when Gehlot was asked about the ‘one person, one post’ rule, he had maintained that it applied to posts to which one was nominated. “Here, it is an open election, anybody can contest, anybody from the 9,000 delegates, be it an MP, MLA, minister or CM. Say, a state minister wants to contest, it may be that he or she remains a minister and becomes the Congress president,” Gehlot had said.

Pilot’s rebellion against the Gehlot camp in 2020 had almost brought down the government. Back then, Gandhis had somehow managed to placate Pilot.

At its Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan in May this year, the party had announced a set of organisational reforms, which included one person-one post principle to bring in younge faces -- those under 50 -- into leadership positions.

Another resolve was limiting the years a person could occupy a position to five years, so that new people could get an opportunity. They could return only after a three-year cooling period.