'Hope India can reiterate One China principle': Ambassador Sun Weidong amid Taiwan crisis

Sun Weidong (File photo)

Amid tension with Taiwan over US politician Nancy Pelosi's visit, China has demanded that India reiterate its endorsement of what the communist country calls the 'One-China' policy. Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong also said that to resolve the eastern Ladakh standoff, both sides should continue the dialogue and work for a mutually acceptable solution. "My understanding is that India's 'One China' policy has not changed...We hope that India can reiterate support for the 'One China principle," he told journalists.

Under the One-China policy, the country considers Taiwan their territory. Taiwan, on the other hand, fancies itself as a democratic nation. Many countries in the world, however, haven't officially recognised Taiwan as a separate country.

At a media briefing on Friday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi avoided mentioning the 'One-China' policy, noting that India's position on "relevant" policies is well-known and consistent and they do not require reiteration.

Meanwhile, BJP has claimed that over 160 countries have said they still support the policy after Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan.

India supported the One China policy but hasn't reiterated the same publicly or in bilateral documents for over a decade.

"We do hope that the Indian side will continue to stick to its independent foreign policy, understand and support China's just position and its efforts to maintain sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ambassador Sun said.

The remark comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China over Pelosi's visit after which the Xi Jinping-led country positioned itself aggressively and even scrambled scores of jets within Taiwan's air limits. They also carried out military exercises targetting Taiwan.

Sun said the US was attempting to violate China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sun also reacted to queries on why it had put a technical hold on the move to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist. He said the country needed more time to analyze the application.

With inputs from PTI