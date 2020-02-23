Honoured that he will be with us tomorrow: PM Modi on Trump visit to India

Headlines

Who is Justice Gita Mittal, DU LSR alumnus, who will head committee to oversee relief of Manipur violence victims?

Meet Vaibhav Taneja, DU alumnus who gets key role in Elon Musk's Tesla

Meet IAS Anuradha Pal, whose father used to sell milk, cracked UPSC with AIR 62; know her story

Meet MS Dhoni’s ex-manager, friend and the man behind Thala’s success

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Anuradha Pal, whose father used to sell milk, cracked UPSC with AIR 62; know her story

Meet MS Dhoni’s ex-manager, friend and the man behind Thala’s success

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

Superfoods to boost haemoglobin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Haddi: Anurag Kashyap drops new poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red saree, know where to watch

HomeIndia

India

Honoured that he will be with us tomorrow: PM Modi on Trump visit to India

Trump will arrive in India and visit Ahmedabad-Agra-New Delhi in his two-day visit with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and his son in law Jared Kushner.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2020, 04:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day before the President of United States Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in India for a 2-day visit on February 24-25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country is looking forward to welcoming him.

"India looks forward to welcoming President of the United States Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad," Modi tweeted

Trump will arrive in India on February 24 and visit Ahmedabad-Agra-New Delhi in his two-day visit with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and his son in law Jared Kushner.

As far as Trump's itinerary is concerned, this will be US President Trump's first visit to India. It will be his fifth meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in eight months. 

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad in an Air Force One flight at around 11 AM on February 24. The Trump couple will be personally received by PM Modi and they will continue to a roadshow by the two leaders to Motera Stadium. A stopover at Sabarmati Ashram will also take place during this roadshow where they will spend 15 minutes. 

A grand public event, 'Namaste Trump', will be organised to welcome him in a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city, which is likely to be attended by more than 1.10 lakh people. The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which will decide everything from the details of the event to the list of invitees.

A 25-bed temporary hospital has been set up at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the 'Namaste Trump' event which will be held here at the stadium tomorrow.

PM Modi and Trump will arrive at the event at 12.30 PM and are scheduled to address the event together.

On the same day, at 3.30 PM, Trump and Melania will leave for Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They are scheduled to reach Agra at 5 PM. They will then leave for Delhi and stay the night at ITC Maurya.

In Delhi, Donald Trump will visit Raj ghat, followed by delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House.

There will be multiple meetings and delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House, apart from the exchange of agreements and a Joint Press Statement. At 3 PM, there will be a CEO roundtable at the US Embassy, which is the last programme.

Security arrangements are being tightened ahead of his high-profile, highly-publicised visit.

Ahead of his visit, a company of the United States Air Force has arrived in Ahmedabad to review security arrangements for the American president. Meanwhile, US Secret Service agents have already arrived in the city and are coordinating with officials of Indian intelligence agencies to ensure proper security. The innermost layer of security will be handled by the US Secret Service, while India's National Security Guard (NSG) will handle the second layer of security.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan: 22 killed, nearly 100 injured in train derailment in Karachi

From 1990s till date, how ‘paradiplomacy’ gained momentum in India

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

What is Eris, new Covid variant spreading in UK? Know its signs, symptoms and treatment

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE