Honoured that he will be with us tomorrow: PM Modi on Trump visit to India

A day before the President of United States Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in India for a 2-day visit on February 24-25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country is looking forward to welcoming him.

"India looks forward to welcoming President of the United States Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad," Modi tweeted

Trump will arrive in India on February 24 and visit Ahmedabad-Agra-New Delhi in his two-day visit with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and his son in law Jared Kushner.

As far as Trump's itinerary is concerned, this will be US President Trump's first visit to India. It will be his fifth meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in eight months.

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad in an Air Force One flight at around 11 AM on February 24. The Trump couple will be personally received by PM Modi and they will continue to a roadshow by the two leaders to Motera Stadium. A stopover at Sabarmati Ashram will also take place during this roadshow where they will spend 15 minutes.

A grand public event, 'Namaste Trump', will be organised to welcome him in a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city, which is likely to be attended by more than 1.10 lakh people. The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which will decide everything from the details of the event to the list of invitees.

A 25-bed temporary hospital has been set up at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the 'Namaste Trump' event which will be held here at the stadium tomorrow.

PM Modi and Trump will arrive at the event at 12.30 PM and are scheduled to address the event together.

On the same day, at 3.30 PM, Trump and Melania will leave for Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They are scheduled to reach Agra at 5 PM. They will then leave for Delhi and stay the night at ITC Maurya.

In Delhi, Donald Trump will visit Raj ghat, followed by delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House.

There will be multiple meetings and delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House, apart from the exchange of agreements and a Joint Press Statement. At 3 PM, there will be a CEO roundtable at the US Embassy, which is the last programme.

Security arrangements are being tightened ahead of his high-profile, highly-publicised visit.

Ahead of his visit, a company of the United States Air Force has arrived in Ahmedabad to review security arrangements for the American president. Meanwhile, US Secret Service agents have already arrived in the city and are coordinating with officials of Indian intelligence agencies to ensure proper security. The innermost layer of security will be handled by the US Secret Service, while India's National Security Guard (NSG) will handle the second layer of security.