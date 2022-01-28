Honour to receive Padma Bhushan, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella - Things about him that will inspire you

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

After his name featuring in this year's list of Padma awardees, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella on Thursday responded saying that he was thankful to be deemed worthy of India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan.

Satya Nadella is among the 17 prominent personalities to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan this 73rd Indian Republic Day, besides Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Chairperson of Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Microsoft CEO thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and the people of India for the token of respect and dignity. He added that the award motivates him to achieve more and that he looks forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more.

This year three of the distinguished diaspora members have been conferred the Padma Bhushan - Madhu Jaffrey for popularising Indian cuisine, Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai for their leadership in the technology sector.

It’s an honor to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognized with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 27, 2022

Who is Satya Nadella

Hyderabad-born Nadella, 54, was named CEO of Microsoft in February 4, 2014.

The decision was taken by Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and CEO Steve Ballmer.

In June 2021, Satya Nadella was given the additional role of the company's Chairman.

This came after a long stint with the company that lasted for almost 25 years.

Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992 as a young engineer, when he was only 25-year-old.

In 2000, he secured his first executive role as vice president of Microsoft Central.

By 2007 Nadella was the senior Vice President of Microsoft Online Services.

Under Satya Nadella, Microsoft Company has held its spot as major tech competitor.

Satya Nadella's net worth is around USD 320 million.

Nadella's autobiography 'Hit Refresh' explores his life and his career in Microsoft.

Early life and Education

Born on August 19, 1967 in Hyderabad, Nadella attended the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

Satya Nadella failed in his attempt to clear the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) exam.

He did get through Birla Institute of Technology (BITS) Mesra and Manipal Institute of Technology.

He chose Manipal over BIT Mesra and received a bachelor's in electrical engineering in 1988.

Nadella later studied MS in computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Satya Nadella has done MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.