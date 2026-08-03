FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Honour Assurances': CJP urges Centre to drop cases after SC clarifies 'criminal antecedents' for student protesters

'Honour Assurances': CJP urges Centre to drop cases after SC hearing

Kerala News: 15 Dead, Multiple Missing, Over 11,000 Evacuated; Kerala Floods Wreak Havoc

Kerala News: 15 Dead, Multiple Missing, Over 11,000 Evacuated; Kerala Floods Wreak Havoc

Is it a crime to abuse PM? Did Delhi Police cross line by lodging FIR against minor girl?

Is it crime to abuse PM? Did Delhi Police cross line by booking 15-yr-old girl?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'Honour Assurances': CJP urges Centre to drop cases after SC clarifies 'criminal antecedents' for student protesters

CJP reacted to SC's clarification on student protesters' release. The court said 'criminal antecedents' means only 'grave and heinous' offences. CJP's Saurav Das urged BJP/NDA govts to 'honour assurances' of July 25 and drop FIRs.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

'Honour Assurances': CJP urges Centre to drop cases after SC clarifies 'criminal antecedents' for student protesters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Cockroach Janta Party on Monday reacted to the Supreme Court's clarification on the release of detained student protesters and the withdrawal of FIRs against them. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das urged the BJP and NDA-led Centre and state governments to “honour assurances” and drop the cases against students.

The SC earlier in the day explained the caveat that it had added to its July 28 order, wherein it had directed that those arrested during the demonstrations be released immediately, except those with “criminal antecedents”.  The court clarified this on Monday, saying “criminal antecedents” would only pertain to “grave and heinous” offences.

Following the court's clarification, CJP spokesperson Das said that the SC had “removed confusions”, and urged the Centre and state governments to follow through on its earlier “assurances.”

“Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusions, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on 25 July to the young of this country,” Das said.

CJP 'in constant dialogue' with Centre, provided legal aid

In a post on social media platform X, Das said that the CJP had “stood by” the student protesters since the beginning of the demonstrations, and had provided legal assistance, medical support, and other forms of help to them. “That commitment remains unchanged. We thank all lawyers across the country who continue to help the protesters,” Das said. 

He added that CJP continues to “closely monitor developments across states and remain in constant dialogue with senior representatives of the Union government.” Das said the outfit expected the assurances to be implemented “in both letter and spirit.”

“The youth of this country honoured their word. It is now time for the Government to honour its own immediately,” he said.

What did the SC say in its order?

While hearing a batch of petitions alleging police excesses during the recent student protests, the SC clarified two aspects of its July 28 order. 

“The NCT of Delhi or any other State shall be at liberty to close or withdraw any such criminal case, in accordance with law. 'Criminal antecedents' used in paragraph 8(5) would mean grave and heinous offences,” a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, according to ANI news agency.

The SC bench said it was considering either a single-member SIT or a judge-led panel to probe alleged police excesses. “We are thinking of two options... one is SIT by a sole senior police officer... the other... we don't want to have the nomenclature of SIT. Whatever we will constitute would be by a Judge. We won't call it an SIT,” the court said.

CJI Surya Kant said the mechanism would examine allegations against both the authorities and the protesters. The court also suggested authorities devise a mechanism for closure of cases against those detained.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Honour Assurances': CJP urges Centre to drop cases after SC clarifies 'criminal antecedents' for student protesters
'Honour Assurances': CJP urges Centre to drop cases after SC hearing
Is it a crime to abuse PM? Did Delhi Police cross line by lodging FIR against minor girl?
Is it crime to abuse PM? Did Delhi Police cross line by booking 15-yr-old girl?
Raj Thackeray attacks Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan: 'If you love India and PM Modi, why live in Dubai?'
Raj Thackeray questions Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan's decision to leave India
MNS trolls BMC over Innova upgrade: Sandeep Deshpande sends toy cars to Headquarters
MNS trolls BMC over Innova upgrade: Sandeep Deshpande sends toy cars to HQ
Kangana Ranaut drops bombshell, says film industry's Hindu women marry 'Islamists', turn 'leftists', was Sonakshi Sinha on target?
Kangana says Bollywood's Hindu women marry 'Islamists', was Sonakshi on target?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement