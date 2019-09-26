Hong Kong-bound passenger held at IGI airport with 49 kg of peacock feathers

CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) surveillance and intelligence unit has held a passenger at the IGI airport and seized almost 50 kgs of peacock feathers from his bags.

A Hong Kong-bound passenger, identified as Naseer Ansari (Indian), was held by the CISF during checking at IGI's Terminal-3.

The officials have recovered peacock feathers weighing about 49 kg.

Meanwhile, in another incident, CISF personnel had seized a satellite phone and a satellite messenger from two foreign nationals at the IGI airport.

The phone was seized from a Canadian national Juan C Arcila who was bound for Vancouver by Air Canada.

"On September 25, at about 02:52 am, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check at Security Hold Area of terminal-3, IGI Airport, CISF personnel detected a satellite phone (Qualcomm) from the hand baggage of a foreign passenger namely Juan C Arcila (Canadian National), bound for Vancouver by Air Canada flight No.AC-045," an official release said.

In another incident, a satellite messenger was recovered from Israel national Jonathan Kesner who was on his way to Kathmandu.

"On September 25 at about 5:30 am, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check at Security Hold Area of terminal-3, IGI Airport, CISF personnel detected a satellite messenger (Garmin MINI) from the hand baggage of a foreign passenger namely Jonathan Kesner (Israel National), bound for Kathmandu by Air India flight No.AI-213," the release said.

Satellite phones and satellite messengers are banned in India, it said. The passengers were handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)