Hong Kong-bound cargo flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after windshield cracked mid-air

On Saturday, a Saudi Arabia Cargo flight carrying cargo from Jeddah to Guangzhou had to make a sudden landing at the airport in Kolkata when the pilot noticed a break in the windscreen mid-flight. As soon as the situation was detected while the plane was over the Bay of Bengal, the pilot requested permission to make an emergency touchdown at the airport in Kolkata.

According to early reports, four crew members were in the aircraft when a fracture appeared in the windscreen. When a fracture in the cargo plane's windscreen was discovered on Saturday morning around 11:37 AM, Kolkata airport authorities deemed the situation a full emergency.

At roughly 12:02 PM, the flight headed for Hong Kong safely touched down at Kolkata International Airport as the airport immediately prepared for the arrival. After the plane touched down at the airport safely, the complete emergency was lifted. The incident was handled effectively, according to airport officials, and the runway was quickly cleared so that other flights could take off and land without any problems.

The emergency landing incident highlights the importance of routine maintenance checks and inspections of aircraft to prevent technical problems during flight. In order to reduce the danger of accidents, it is also necessary to make sure that every aircraft is in excellent shape and outfitted with cutting-edge equipment.

An emergency landing of an aeroplane due to technical difficulties has occurred before in India. An emergency was declared at the Delhi airport earlier this month after a FedEx plane with a destination in Dubai made an emergency landing after being hit by a bird during departure. According to the airport's administration, the bird strike occurred at a height of 1,000 feet. But the plane made a safe landing, and nobody was hurt, according to reports.

A Saudia airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport after the pilot reported that a windshield cracked mid-air. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata airport at 12:02 pm: Airport officials to ANI pic.twitter.com/eUgEY2JHlP — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

(With inputs from ANI)