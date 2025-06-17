The government warned violators of facing severe consequences, including fines, vehicle seizure, and potential imprisonment.

Meghalaya government on Tuesday banned renting private vehicles for commercial use to ensure tourist safety. The decision was taken in the wake of the tragic murder of an Indore-based businessman on his honeymoon. The government issued a public notice clarifying that Rent-a-Motorcycle or Rent-a-Cab schemes aren’t authorised, making it illegal for individual agencies to offer private vehicles for hire in the state.

The notice, issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Transport dated June 13, 2025, also cited relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It listed Section 66 which mandates a valid permit for transport vehicles, Section 192A details penalties for unauthorised commercial use of vehicles, and Section 207 empowers authorities to seize those vehicles violating these regulations.

The Commissioner of Transport, David D Sangma, warned violators of facing severe consequences, including fines, vehicle seizure, and potential imprisonment. "We have received the order from the Commissioner of Transport and have activated all our ground staff and traffic personnel. Anyone found violating the provisions during checking will face strict action as per the Motor Vehicles Act,” said K Prasad, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), East Khasi Hills. Following the public notice, checks have begun at key locations in and around Shillong.

SP Prasad also stated that vehicles arriving from both outside and within the city are under inspection. Traffic personnel have been deployed at prime spots such as Mawlai, MES Junction, and tourist viewpoints. He said that those who are found hiring or giving private vehicles without valid permits will be taken under Sections 182E and 207 of the MVI Act. Unregistered services like Rapido will also face action, he added.

The move comes after a recent murder incident in Meghalaya, where a newlywed man named Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj who hired three contract killers for his murder. Reportedly, the couple had rented a scooty, which was not registered, during their honeymoon. The tragic incident has led to the government's decision to ban renting private vehicles for commercial use.

Earlier, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh ensured that the government revisits the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, to enhance safety measures following the murder incident. He mandated the use of the Meghalaya Tourism App for visitor registration and tracking tourist movement.