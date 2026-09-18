Honeymoon horror in Darjeeling: Newlywed bride suffers severe burns in barbeque accident; CCTV footage emerges

A honeymoon trip to Sittong turned into a medical emergency after newlywed Nikita Saha suffered severe burns during a bonfire at a homestay, with her husband alleging negligence and seeking police action.

A honeymoon trip to the hills ended in tragedy for a newly married couple from Uttar Dinajpur after the bride suffered severe burn injuries during a bonfire at a homestay in Sittong, Darjeeling.

The incident allegedly took place on September 13 at Sittong Aura Homestay, where Souvik Das and his wife Nikita Saha had booked a stay online.

Following the incident, Das approached Kurseong Police Station and submitted a written complaint seeking an FIR and action against the homestay authorities and the person he alleges was responsible for the incident.

NEWLYWED WOMAN CATCHES FIRE DURING BARBECUE IN WEST BENGAL



A newlywed woman was engulfed in flames during a barbecue session at a homestay in Sitong, Kalimpong, West Bengal, on September 13.



CCTV footage that has now surfaced shows a man appearing to pour liquid near the… pic.twitter.com/ahPMKrSAnc — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) September 18, 2026

Bride allegedly engulfed by sudden flames

According to Das' complaint, the couple reached the homestay at around 11 am on September 13. Later that evening, they were sitting near a bonfire at the property. Das alleged that at around 8:22 pm, a homestay worker poured an unidentified liquid chemical into the fire.

He claimed that the flames suddenly became much stronger and spread towards Nikita, leaving her with severe burn injuries.

Das also suffered burns on his hand while trying to respond to the incident, according to his complaint.

Husband alleges lack of emergency support

Das has raised questions over the emergency arrangements at the homestay. According to his complaint, there was no fire extinguisher or immediate emergency assistance available at the property when the incident happened. He also alleged that the couple remained at the homestay for nearly an hour before leaving to seek medical treatment.

The family has since collected material related to the incident, including CCTV footage recorded around the time of the bonfire, according to the complaint.

Bride shifted to Siliguri hospitals

After the incident, the couple reportedly travelled for around three hours before reaching Anandoloke Hospital on Sevoke Road in Siliguri. Nikita was later shifted to Desun Hospital for further treatment. Her husband has claimed in the complaint that her condition remains extremely critical.

Husband seeks police action

Das submitted the complaint to the Inspector-in-Charge of Kurseong Police Station on September 16. He has sought legal action against the Sittong Aura Homestay authorities and the person allegedly involved in pouring the unidentified substance into the fire.

The complaint also states that the family is trying to determine who was responsible and whether the alleged negligence involved an individual worker or the homestay management.

Murder allegation made in complaint

Das has alleged that the homestay authorities were trying to murder his wife and has sought the "highest punishment" for those responsible. These allegations have not been established and are subject to police investigation. Investigators are expected to examine the CCTV footage and other material gathered by the family to determine how the fire started and whether there was any negligence or violation of safety rules.