FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UPI MDR: Small merchants fear cash shift, experts say UPI adoption may hold — Who will absorb the cost?

UPI MDR: Merchants Divided Over 0.4% Fee: Who will absorb the cost?

Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what comes next

Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what com

Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027

Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Peddi, Hanuman Ansh to become India's Oscar entry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Honeymoon horror in Darjeeling: Newlywed bride suffers severe burns in barbeque accident; CCTV footage emerges

A honeymoon trip to Sittong turned into a medical emergency after newlywed Nikita Saha suffered severe burns during a bonfire at a homestay, with her husband alleging negligence and seeking police action.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

Honeymoon horror in Darjeeling: Newlywed bride suffers severe burns in barbeque accident; CCTV footage emerges
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A honeymoon trip to the hills ended in tragedy for a newly married couple from Uttar Dinajpur after the bride suffered severe burn injuries during a bonfire at a homestay in Sittong, Darjeeling.

The incident allegedly took place on September 13 at Sittong Aura Homestay, where Souvik Das and his wife Nikita Saha had booked a stay online.

Following the incident, Das approached Kurseong Police Station and submitted a written complaint seeking an FIR and action against the homestay authorities and the person he alleges was responsible for the incident.

Bride allegedly engulfed by sudden flames

According to Das' complaint, the couple reached the homestay at around 11 am on September 13. Later that evening, they were sitting near a bonfire at the property. Das alleged that at around 8:22 pm, a homestay worker poured an unidentified liquid chemical into the fire.

He claimed that the flames suddenly became much stronger and spread towards Nikita, leaving her with severe burn injuries.

Das also suffered burns on his hand while trying to respond to the incident, according to his complaint.

Husband alleges lack of emergency support

Das has raised questions over the emergency arrangements at the homestay. According to his complaint, there was no fire extinguisher or immediate emergency assistance available at the property when the incident happened. He also alleged that the couple remained at the homestay for nearly an hour before leaving to seek medical treatment.

The family has since collected material related to the incident, including CCTV footage recorded around the time of the bonfire, according to the complaint.

Bride shifted to Siliguri hospitals

After the incident, the couple reportedly travelled for around three hours before reaching Anandoloke Hospital on Sevoke Road in Siliguri. Nikita was later shifted to Desun Hospital for further treatment. Her husband has claimed in the complaint that her condition remains extremely critical.

Husband seeks police action

Das submitted the complaint to the Inspector-in-Charge of Kurseong Police Station on September 16. He has sought legal action against the Sittong Aura Homestay authorities and the person allegedly involved in pouring the unidentified substance into the fire.

The complaint also states that the family is trying to determine who was responsible and whether the alleged negligence involved an individual worker or the homestay management.

Murder allegation made in complaint

Das has alleged that the homestay authorities were trying to murder his wife and has sought the "highest punishment" for those responsible. These allegations have not been established and are subject to police investigation. Investigators are expected to examine the CCTV footage and other material gathered by the family to determine how the fire started and whether there was any negligence or violation of safety rules.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UPI MDR: Small merchants fear cash shift, experts say UPI adoption may hold — Who will absorb the cost?
UPI MDR: Merchants Divided Over 0.4% Fee: Who will absorb the cost?
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India’s flag-bearers for opening ceremony
Asian Games: Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India’s flag-bearers
Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what comes next
Business card scanning is only the first step; Cardenius is focusing on what com
Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027
Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Peddi, Hanuman Ansh to become India's Oscar entry
India slams Pakistan after PNS Hunain collides with INS Kolkata in Arabian Sea, says 'same old stalling we expected'
India slams Pakistan after PNS Hunain collides with INS Kolkata in Arabian Sea
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement