Honey Singh manhandled by unknown men during show in Delhi, files police complaint

Hirdesh Singh alias Yo Yo Honey Singh, a prominent musician, filed a complaint of nuisance, misbehaviour and threat suffered while performing at a night club in South Delhi. Honey Singh’s complaint stated that he was manhandled by 4-5 unknown men when he was performing at a club in South Extension Part II area of Delhi.

The alleged incident took place on the intervening night of March 26-27, as per the copy of the FIR. Singh, 38, was performing when 5-6 unknown men forcefully got on the stage, misbehaved and disrupted the show, it said.

The unknown men mentioned in the complaint pushed artists on the stage. The musician was allegedly grabbed and pulled by an armed individual who challenged and threatened him. Another person making a video said, “Bhaga Diya Honey Singh Ko”, it mentions. Honey Singh and his team immediately vacated the stage and left the venue after witnessing hostility.

The complaint was received at the Hauz Khas police station in South Delhi from Honey Singh’s advocate Ishaan Mukherjee, on behalf of him.

