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Homework row turns tragic: 6-year-old LKG student dies, teacher seen slapping him on CCTV

The exact cause of death is yet to be established, with the post-mortem report awaited. Police are examining the footage and questioning those present as part of the investigation.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 12:03 AM IST

Homework row turns tragic: 6-year-old LKG student dies, teacher seen slapping him on CCTV
Homework row turns tragic: 6-year-old LKG student dies, teacher seen slapping him on CCTV
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A six-year-old LKG student died under mysterious circumstances at a private school at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.  Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh expressed condolences and assured the family of legal action. An FIR has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

LKG student dies: what happened?

The victim's family alleged that a teacher assaulted him for not completing his homework. The child began crying and coughing before collapsing at school. CCTV footage reportedly shows the teacher scolding and slapping the child, after which he collapses into her lap.  The teacher appears to try to lift him while remaining seated, but the child does not respond.

The family has alleged that the child was taken to hospital after he had already died and has sought strict action against the teacher and school management.  The father claimed that he received no call from the school and was informed about the incident by local cooks who worked at his brother-in-law’s place. He also dismissed any suggestion that the child had been unwell before going to school on the day of the incident.

"He was playing happily last night and woke up fine this morning. He didn't have any viral fever or any other health problems," he said.

The exact cause of death is yet to be established, with the post-mortem report awaited. Police are examining the footage and questioning those present as part of the investigation. 

What Andhra Pradesh minister said

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh expressed condolences, saying it was “heartbreaking” to see the six-year-old lose his life after allegedly being beaten by a teacher.

 "It is heartbreaking that six-year-old Pranay Tej lost his life due to a teacher beating him at Little Garden Private School in Visakhapatnam. We are taking legal action against the culprits and the school management. I convey my deepest condolences to Pranay Tej's parents. Stay strong. The loss you have suffered is irreplaceable by anyone. Our government will stand by you in every possible way," he said.

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