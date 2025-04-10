With over 20,000 kidney failure patients treated globally and a mission to integrate homeopathy with modern science, Lubna Kamal stands at the forefront of a medical revolution

On the occasion of World Homeopathy Day, we are proud to spotlight a remarkable figure who is transforming lives and challenging conventions—Dr. Lubna Kamal, Founder and Director of the Nano Homeopathy Institute of Research and Welfare. With over 20,000 kidney failure patients treated globally and a mission to integrate homeopathy with modern science, she stands at the forefront of a medical revolution.

In this exclusive conversation, Dr. Kamal sheds light on the science of homeopathy, its role in treating chronic illnesses like kidney disease, and how it’s rapidly gaining global acceptance.

What is homeopathy, and how is it different from modern medicine?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Homeopathy is a holistic system of medicine that stimulates the body’s natural healing ability. Unlike modern medicine, which often focuses on suppressing symptoms, homeopathy treats the root cause by considering the patient’s physical, mental, and emotional state. We use ultra-diluted remedies that act on the body at a cellular and energetic level, enhancing self-regulation.

What are the core principles of homeopathy?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: The main principles are:

Like cures like: A substance causing symptoms in large doses can treat similar symptoms in small doses.

Minimum dose: Medicines are highly diluted to reduce toxicity while retaining therapeutic effect.

Individualisation: Every person is treated uniquely, even if two patients have the same disease.

How does homeopathy work to treat disease?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Homeopathy stimulates the body's vital force to restore balance. Remedies interact with the body’s energy system to initiate healing. It’s a non-suppressive method that helps remove the root cause, not just mask symptoms. Just as the principal of vaccination, where dead or attenuated microorganism is injected in a healthy human body. The body’s immune system, through several processes, makes the body resistant to the attack by that microorganism in future. Similarly, the homeopathic medicine stimulates the immune system, which fights the disease on its own.

Can homeopathy and allopathy be taken together?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Absolutely. We often work in integration. For chronic cases like Chronic Kidney Disease, Liver Cirrhosis, Cancer etc patients are encouraged to continue essential allopathic treatments while also benefiting from homeopathy to reduce side effects and improve outcomes.



Which common diseases respond well to homeopathy?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Homeopathy is effective in treating allergies, asthma, arthritis, thyroid disorders, migraines, digestive issues, skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, and even menstrual and hormonal imbalances. I recommend Homeopathy to be the FIRST LINE OF TREATMENT for all diseases, especially acute ones like fever, common cold, cough, mild pain, bodyache, mild insomnia, minor injuries, etc, as mistreatment of these trivial ailments with heavy painkillers, antibiotics, steroids and other suppressive treatments leads to complicated diseases.

In my clinical practice most patients suffering from Kidney Failure are due to excessive use painkillers, children suffering from Nephrotic Syndrome are due to mismanagement of common cold or viral fever, allergies due to vaccinations and suppression of skin diseases, Asthma due to suppression by cough syrup, Liver Cirrhosis due to Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs, anti-psychotics and sleeping pills, cancers due to unbalanced anxiety / emotion or suppression of a chronic disease.

Therefore we have devised HOMEOFIRST a Homeopathic First Aid Kit for common ailments like cold, cough, fever, bodyache, anxiety, injury, loose motion, sleeplessness etc which has no side effects, can be taken without doctor’s prescription as first aid or first line of treatment and is very effective to combat all trivial ailments in most harmless way. Using this patient, won’t need to use over-the-counter and random, without prescription drugs.

With the use of HOMEOFIRST, there will be fewer suppressions and complications and fewer doctor visits too.



How does homeopathy help in chronic illnesses like asthma, arthritis, or kidney failure?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Homeopathy reduces inflammation, strengthens immunity, and addresses emotional triggers. In kidney failure, for instance, we work on reducing fluid overload, managing hypertension, and improving filtration rates through constitutional and organ-specific remedies.

Is homeopathy effective for mental health concerns?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Yes, very much. Stress, anxiety, depression, OCD, and insomnia are commonly addressed through homeopathy. It’s gentle yet powerful in balancing the nervous system without addictive side effects.

Is it safe for pregnant women, children, and the elderly?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Homeopathy is one of the safest systems of medicine. It’s non-toxic and can be safely used in sensitive populations including infants, pregnant women, and geriatric patients.



Some call homeopathy a placebo. What’s your view?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: This is a common misconception. Placebos cannot consistently improve kidney function or control autoimmune disorders. We have documented cases, lab reports, and patient follow-ups to validate outcomes. Healing may seem subtle, but it is scientific and sustained. Besides we have treated more than 20,000 patients of Kidney Failure alone from all over the world. You think it is possible to manage so many patients suffering from a life threatening disease with placebo alone?

Are there any side effects of homeopathy?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: When prescribed correctly, homeopathy has no side effects. However, incorrect or self-prescribed remedies can aggravate symptoms. That’s why it’s important to consult a qualified practitioner.

What are common misconceptions about homeopathy?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Some believe it's slow, doesn’t work for serious diseases, or is just sugar pills. In reality, with correct diagnosis and individualized remedy selection, homeopathy can show quick results—especially in acute conditions.

Why do some people experience slow results?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: In chronic cases, the disease has developed over years. Naturally, deep-rooted issues take time to respond. However, relief often starts within a few weeks of proper treatment.



How is homeopathy evolving with modern research?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: We’re seeing advancements in nano-technology, digital diagnostics, and AI-based remedy selection. Globally, homeopathic research is aligning with bioinformatics and epigenetics, validating mechanisms once considered abstract.

Is homeopathy becoming part of mainstream healthcare worldwide?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Yes, countries like Germany, France, and Switzerland officially recognize and regulate homeopathy. Even in India, under AYUSH, homeopathy is integrated in government health programs and insurance.

Why is Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) becoming a major concern?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: CKD is a silent epidemic. Lifestyle disorders like diabetes, hypertension, pollution, overuse of painkillers, and poor hydration habits are causing irreversible kidney damage. Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it’s too late.

Many consider dialysis or transplant the only options. What role can homeopathy play?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Homeopathy not only can replace dialysis but also complements it. It slows disease progression, helps reduce fluid overload, supports blood pressure control, and improves energy levels. Early intervention can delay or even avoid or reduce the frequency of dialysis for most.

Can homeopathy reverse kidney damage?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: It can’t reverse anatomical damage but can significantly improve function. With constitutional remedies, proper lifestyle, and emotional support, we’ve helped patients regain better kidney performance and avoid dialysis. There are ADULT STEM CELLS in all parts of body as per latest research. Homeopathic medicine stimulates these cells to bring about repair and regeneration. Thus it is possible to repair or regenerate organs upto varying extent with Homeoapthy.

What’s your treatment approach for CKD patients?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: We take a holistic case history—physical, emotional, lifestyle, past illnesses. We run essential lab tests, identify the root cause, and then prescribe individualized and organ-specific remedies. Collaboration with nephrologists is essential in critical cases.

You’re actively promoting kidney health through homeopathy. Can you tell us more?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Yes, we’ve launched free kidney care clinics, run awareness drives, and created online content in multiple languages. We’ve also been screening patients free of cost for kidney related disorders and also partnered with labs for early detection and affordable testing—because prevention is better than cure. We ran a 21 days Rath Yatra campaign for the same across Lucknow, checking random strangers from all walks of life for multiple ailments especially kidney disorders.

How do you envision the future of integrative kidney care in India?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: The future is bright. We need to move from symptom management to root-cause healing. Integration of homeopathy, nephrology, psychology, and nutrition can revolutionize CKD care in India and globally.

What is your message on World Homeopathy Day?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Explore homeopathy with an open mind. It's not just an alternative—it's a powerful system of healing. For those suffering from chronic diseases, homeopathy offers hope, dignity, and quality of life. Make it first line of treatment

Can homeopathy help prevent diseases?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Definitely. By strengthening immunity, balancing the nervous system, and correcting metabolic imbalances, homeopathy acts as both preventive and therapeutic care. Besides, there are preventive or prophylactic medicines for various epidemics like COVID-19, swine flu, Dengue, Typhoid, etc, which can prevent the disease in totality or reduce the severity of impact.

Can you share a patient’s recovery journey that inspired you?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: A 60 year old male patient from Bihar was admitted in Paras Hospital Patna. He was in Coma and on Ventilator and was suffering from Kidney Failure, Heart Failure, Liver Failure, Respiratory Failure and was in multi organ failure and almost all parameters were deranged. In few weeks he regained his strength and life and came to meet me at the clinic ascending stairs on foot to first floor.

How should someone choose a qualified homeopathic doctor?

Dr. Lubna Kamal: Look for licensed practitioners registered with a recognized medical board. Ask about their experience, area of expertise, and whether they offer personalized treatment. Avoid over-the-counter or generic homeopathic kits and mixopathy ie Doctors mixing allopathic and ayurvedic medicines along with Homeopathy.

