Home Secretary takes divisions to task

Heads of various divisions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are on edge after Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba assessed their performance and expenditure report recently. He is expected to deliver his verdict soon.

It was found that the Union Territories Division was the best performer for the 2018-2019 financial year with 119.55 per cent expenditure record and the worst performer was Cyber and Information division with a 46.98 per cent expenditure record, said a source.

During the meeting, the nonperforming divisions were ordered to pull up their socks and work effectively.

Sources said that Gauba had asked all divisions' heads (Joint Secretary- and Assistant Secretary-level officers), to give a detailed presentation of their work and how they have spent money allocated to their respective divisions.

The Union Home Ministry has 19 divisions, apart from administrative and finance, each led by a joint secretary-level officer. The presentations were made by 17 divisions, including the Women Safety Division, created in May last year, and the Special Protection Guard. The Coordination and International Cooperation and Centre State divisions could not be a part of the meeting.

The Union Territories Division, which deals with all legislative and constitutional matters relating to Union territories, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and oversees the crime and law and order situation, was allocated Rs 423.03 crore in a revised budget. It spent around Rs 506 cr.

The second best performer was Left Wing extremism Division, responsible for implementing security-related schemes aimed at capacity building in the LWE-affected states. It's revised budget was Rs 1,250 crore and it spent around Rs 1,254 crore.

While the Border Management division II, that deals with matters relating to coordination and concerted action by administrative, diplomatic, security, intelligence, legal, regulatory and economic agencies of the country for the management of international borders, ranked third with its spending at around Rs 805 crore against the revised budget of Rs 816.50 crore. Border Management division I, responsible for providing security to country's borders, ranked fourth with spending of Rs 1,871 crore against a revised budget of Rs 1,955.10 crore.

The Jammu and Kashmir division ranked fifth with an expenditure of Rs 1,479 crore against the revised budget of Rs 1,552 crore, sources said.

When reviewed, the Cyber and Information division ranked last with a spending of around Rs 47 crore against the revised budget of Rs 100.54 crore. Internal Security II ranked second last with a spending of Rs 22.04 crore against a revised budget of Rs 34.05 crore. The Special Protection Guard was ranked third last with its spending at Rs 220.97 crore against a revised budget of Rs 300.50 crore. Fourth last was Police Division I with an expenditure of Rs 20.56 crore against a revised budget of Rs 26.51 crore and the fifth last was Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation with an expenditure of Rs 41.77 cr against a revised budget of Rs 52 crore.