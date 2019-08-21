Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba appointed next Cabinet Secretary

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who is leaving the ministry on his retirement at the end of the month, has been appointed the next Cabinet Secretary for a tenure of two years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointment on Wednesday.

Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, will take charge as the country's top bureaucrat from the incumbent PK Sinha on August 30.

He will initially join as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat before he takes Cabinet Secretary.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government order said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Shri Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date of his assumption of charge till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary," it further said.

Earlier, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry and will take over as the new Union Home Secretary succeeding Rajiv Gauba.

Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will have a fixed two-year tenure as union home secretary till August 2021.

The government also appointed Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, as the new Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs succeeding S C Garg, who will be the new Power Secretary.