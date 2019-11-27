Home Ministry to re-map India's borders to prevent smuggling, say sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered to remap India's border areas, and seal the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh in a bid to clampdown on smuggling, MHA sources stated.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also ordered the setting up of a special task force to remap the country either on foot or by bike with the help of police forces in the state. The decision was taken by Amit Shah following his meeting with Director General (DG) of all paramilitary forces, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, officers of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The task force would include officials of IB, CBI, Customs, and Police so that strict action is meted out to these smugglers.

The government has also ordered tracking of smuggling routes near the border areas so that fencing can be strengthened there.

The Union government has also been working with state governments to deal with the drug menace in Punjab and Rajasthan. Drugs are being smuggled from Pakistan and the government is yet to come up with a new strategy to tackle this problem.

Apart from the problem of smuggling, intelligence reports in the last few months suggest that ISI has been operating in the border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan trying to expand terror networks in India.

To tackle the rising tide of terrorism from the neighbouring country, the Home Ministry will set up a Joint Counter Operation Center in Punjab which includes teams of NIA, RAW, IB, Punjab Police and Counter Terror.

Recently there were reports about Pakistani terrorists trying to influence the Indian visitors in Kartarpur corridor. Intelligence sources stated that few terrorists have been spotted hiding in the area near the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Pakistan. Following the incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) tightened security near the area.

The intelligence agencies also warned about training camps at Muridke, Shakurgarh, and Narowal. "A substantial number of men and women were camping and undergoing training for terror-related activities," sources in the intelligence agencies stated.