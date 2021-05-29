Home Ministry-led panel submits report on post-poll violence in Bengal

A four-member Home Ministry-led committee formed by the Centre has submitted its report on post-poll violence in Bengal. The report was presented to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, as per a government statement.

The Union ministry of home affairs had sought a report from the Bengal government over reports of post-poll violence in the state earlier this month. The four-member team of the Union Home Ministry had met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier.

This four-member team was tasked with looking into reasons for the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The Union Home Ministry had also sought a report from the Governor on the law-and-order situation in West Bengal post-poll results that were declared on May 2.

The team visited several places in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts and spoke to family members of the deceased and locals.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed that 16 people lost their lives in post-poll violence in various parts of the state, the BJP alleged that TMC-backed goons killed a number of its workers, attacked women members, vandalised houses, and looted shops.

Earlier, a delegation of the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA) led by convener Monika Arora, Advocate Supreme Court of India, had presented a fact-finding report on post-poll violence in Bengal titled - 'Khela in Bengal 2021' before Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy.