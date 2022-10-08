Home Ministry declares THIS state in India worst in terms of child marriage among girls

The Union Home Ministry's most recent demographic sample survey indicates that Harkhand has a negative reputation for having the highest rate of adolescent girls getting married.

According to a survey done by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner office of the Ministry of Home Affairs, 5.8% of girls in Jharkhand get married before turning 18 years old.

The poll states that "at the national level, the percentage of girls who successfully marry before turning 18 is 1.9 and varies from 0.0 in Kerala to 5.8 in Jharkhand."

The study found that child marriages made up 7.3% of marriages in rural Jharkhand and 3% of marriages in urban regions.

The Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report uses data acquired from one of the largest demographic surveys ever done, which covered a sample population of 8.4 million people, to produce estimates for a range of demographic, fertility, and mortality indicators.

The poll was conducted in 2020, and the findings were made public by the end of the month before.

Jharkhand and West Bengal are the only two states in the union where more than 50% of women marry before age 21.

The poll found that while 54.9% of girls in West Bengal marry before becoming 21 years old, 54.6% of females in Jharkhand do the same, compared to a national average of 29.5%.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports that on the basis of "witchcraft" allegations, 32 people were allegedly killed in Jharkhand in 2015, 27 in 2016, 19 in 2017, 18 in 2018, and 15 in each of 2019 and 2020.

Jharkhand has received media notice after a young girl who turned down a man's approaches was burned alive.

The main suspect is suspected of dousing the girl with gasoline and setting her ablaze on August 23, while she was asleep. The accused and the man who had given the adolescent fuel were both taken into custody four days after the teenager's injuries turned fatal.

(With inputs from PTI)