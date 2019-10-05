Headlines

India

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Mizoram today

This will be Shah's first visit to the state after assuming charge.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2019, 09:42 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will visit the northeastern state of Mizoram.

This will be Shah's first visit to the state after assuming charge.

He will inaugurate North East Handloom and Handicraft exhibition in state's capital Aizawl.

On Friday, Shah had chaired a high-level meeting to review the current status of border security and measures to be taken to strengthen it further.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, Secretary (Border Management), Special Secretary (Internal Security) and Directors General of Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Assam Rifles, along with other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the ministry, the Home Minister stressed on government's policy of 'Zero Tolerance' towards terrorism, insurgency, corruption as well as smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle.

"He directed the senior officers to take stringent measures against these practices. The Home Minister also directed the DGs to identify all issues affecting border security and submit a detailed action plan to the ministry in this regard," an official release said.

