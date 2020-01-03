Home Minister Amit Shah to start BJP's awareness campaign on CAA from Rajasthan today

Amit Shah will also launch a toll-free number for people to give missed calls to register their support for the CAA.

In BJP's new attempt to address concerns about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Jodhpur today.

The main motive behind the rally is to reach out to the masses and address their concerns about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that has triggered protests across the country.

Shah will also launch a toll-free number for people to give missed calls to register their support for the CAA.

BJP’s working president, J P Nadda will be in Goa on Friday to address a rally on the issue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has decided to hold a massive public awareness campaign from January 5-15 to dispel any widespread misconception regarding the CAA and to restore order in public life.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party's working President JP Nadda have appointed state-in charges to lead the public outreach programme spreading awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

The campaign is the brainchild of the BJP to counter the opposition's 'misinformation' campaign carried out against the newly enacted law.

BJP party leader Hemant Biswa Sharma and Rahul Sinha will lead the CAA campaign in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Northeast, while, Anil Jain will lead the campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Avinash Rai has been selected for leading the CAA-awareness campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chattisgarh, and in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Daman and Diu Saroj Pandey has been giiven the responsibility to inform the people about the law.

While in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry, party leader Ravindra Raju will drive forward the campaign.

Anti-CAA protests have intensified across India, with some of them turning violent, ever since the controversial Act came into effect on December 9. The ones protesting against the act claim that it is against the secular principles of our constitution and that it discriminates against Muslims, especially posing a risk after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) comes into effect. These claims have been refuted by the BJP. Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have assured that Indian Muslims that they need not worry due to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act as the government is committed to protecting the rights of everyone, including Muslims of this country.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.