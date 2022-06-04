Home Minister Amit Shah to launch Khelo India Youth Games today in Panchkula

File Photo

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the launch of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 in Panchkula, Haryana, today - June 4, 2022. This is the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games - the biggest nationwide grassroots level sports competition in India, started by the Central Government in 2018.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will also grace the opening ceremony.

Besides them, other dignitaries from Haryana including the State Sports Minister Sandeep Singh will also grace the event. Overall, as many as 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, will be vying in 25 sports for 269 gold, 269 silver, and 358 bronze medals from the games, which will start on June 4 and will go on until June 13.

KIYG 2021 will see participation from 37 States and Union Territories of India. This will be held in over 5 cities (Panchkula, Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh, and Delhi). The games will feature a total of 25 sports, including 5 indigenous games of India - Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Gatka, Mallakhamba, and Yogasana.

Unlike the previous editions, where the Khelo India Youth Games were held in two age categories, this one will only have Under-18 players competing for the honours.

Hosts Haryana has fielded a 396-member contingent, the largest at KIYG 2021, and will compete in every sport. Two-time KIYG champions Maharashtra, meanwhile, are sending a 318-strong contingent and will be competing in 23 of the 25 events in Haryana.

The rules of COVID-19 will be fully followed during the Games and full arrangements will be made by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for dope testing etc. for the players.