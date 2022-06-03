Home Minister Amit Shah to hold high level meet on Kashmir today, LG Manoj Sinha to attend

(Image Source: ANI)

A high-level meeting will be held under the laedership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to review the situation arising in the Valley after targeted killings of Hindus in Kashmir during the last one month. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be present in this meeting.

Target killing in the Valley will be one of the main agendas of this meeting. At the same time, the operation being conducted against the terrorists will also be reviewed in this meeting. In the month of May this year, security forces have conducted 14 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 27 terrorists have been killed.

After a bank employee from Rajasthan was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district Thursday, Amit Shah held a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, R&AW chief Samant Goel, Intelligence Bureau head Arvind Kumar, and other top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs to review the security situation in the Union Territory among other issues.

Gain trust of Hindus and migrants

This is the second major meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of security in Kashmir in a span of 15 days. Only two weeks ago he held a meeting to review security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, which will begin later this month, and the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last one month, 8 targeted killings have come to the fore in the Kashmir Valley, in which terrorists have targeted Hindus. In view of this, important decisions can be taken to maintain the confidence of the minority and migrant people living in Kashmir.

Amarnath Yatra security review

Apart from this, the ongoing development works in the Valley will also be reviewed. According to the report, apart from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, DG of CRPF, DG of BSF, IB and RAW chief will also attend this meeting.

The killing of Kashmiri Pandits will be specially discussed in the meeting. Apart from this, the security issue of Amarnath Yatra will also be reviewed.