Home Minister Amit Shah to head panel on sexual harassment at work

Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a panel of four cabinet ministers to examine ways to prevent workplace sexual harassment, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

The new panel, which includes Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was set up last week, a home ministry official said.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhrial Nishank is also part of the group of minsters.

The group of ministers (GoM) will examine and give recommendations for strengthening the legal and institutional frameworks to prevent sexual harassment at workplace.

Faced with allegations of sexual harassment at the work place, in particular the "MeToo" movement on social media, the previous Narendra Modi government had formed a Group of Minsters to look into "strengthening" the legal and institutional framework to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace last October.

The previous committee was also headed by then Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is now the Defence Minister. It also comprised of other senior Union ministers such as Nitin Gadkari and Maneka Gandhi, apart from Sitharaman. The committee after meeting a few times before the 2019 elections had asked a committee of officials to come up with model rules.

Also previous Narendra Modi was on back foot after 16 individual accounts of sexual harassment, a legal complaint signed by 20 women journalists and 10 days of holding out protests forced then minister of state for external affairs MJ Akbar to finally to quit.

Then Akbar had stated: "Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity."

The newly constituted Group of Minsters will consult "stakeholders" and "examine the suggestions received". It will examine the existing provisions and recommend measures to strengthen them within three months.