Home Minister Amit Shah to chair all-party meet over COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Headlines

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

Wagner chief Prigozhin, who led revolt against Vladimir Putin, dies in horrific Russia plane crash

How to UnSnooze on Facebook (Someone & Page)

The innovation from Cyberweb Hotel empowers hoteliers to enhance guest experiences and optimize revenue generation.

Twinkle Khanna congratulates Akshay Kumar for impacting education system, ‘shaking’ box office with OMG 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

How to UnSnooze on Facebook (Someone & Page)

The innovation from Cyberweb Hotel empowers hoteliers to enhance guest experiences and optimize revenue generation.

10 health benefits of protein powder

Chandrayaan-3: How foreign media reacted ISRO's historic soft landing on the moon

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

Twinkle Khanna congratulates Akshay Kumar for impacting education system, ‘shaking’ box office with OMG 2

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

HomeIndia

India

Home Minister Amit Shah to chair all-party meet over COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Representatives of BJP, AAP, Congress, BSP, apart from officials of the Delhi government and the Centre, are likely to be present.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2020, 08:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Monday.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be attended by representatives of BJP, AAP, Congress, BSP apart from officials of the Delhi government and the Centre.

"Union Home Minister will hold an all-party meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Territory of Delhi at 1100 hrs on 15th June 2020 (Monday)," MHA had said yesterday.

Shah announced a series of measures to contain the spread of the virus after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Shah along with Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Director AIIMS Dr. Randeep Guleria, and Members of NITI Aayog apart from other senior officers.

Later, Shah said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.

"To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi`s containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in one week. Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person`s mobile," he tweeted.

"Testing for the infection will be doubled in the next two days in the capital and tripled in six days," he added.

The Delhi government later said that the meeting held with the Centre in connection with the COVID-19 situation in the national capital on Sunday was "very productive" and decisions were taken jointly after detailed discussions on key topics.

Shah had also directed immediate transfer of four IAS officers -- two from Andaman and Nicobar and two from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist Delhi Government in the management of COVID-19, according to MHA.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing live updates: Mission ‘on schedule’, check status, soft landing time, livestreaming details

Chandrayaan-3: Kids sends good wishes ahead of moon landing, watch

Meet the Indian actor who has acted in maximum films in world, not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh, Chiranjeevi

Bengaluru man displays 'legalize dog meat' placard, faces severe twitter backlash

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander makes historic touchdown on moon's surface

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE