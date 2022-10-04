Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Know what’s on cards, his full itinerary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s much-anticipated visit to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir began on Monday and is set to end on October 5. The home minister is set to visit many notable places and interact with several communities during his trip to UT.

Shah arrived on Monday evening and was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister Jitendra Singh, among others. The home minister is scheduled to meet various delegations, including those representing the Gujjar, Bakerwal, and Pahari communities during his visit, officials said.

According to media reports, Shah is set to meet senior BJP leaders in J&K during his trip to discuss the political developments in the union territory and also the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections, which are likely to be conducted in 2023.

Media reports further state that the home minister’s jam-packed visit to Jammu and Kashmir will include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, chairing a high-level review meeting, addressing two mega rallies in the union territory, and reviewing developmental projects in J&K.

Amit Shah is expected to address a massive public rally in Rajouri today and is set to directly interact with the Pahari community in the area. He is also set to inaugurate the Jammu-Akhnoor flyover along Jammu-Poonch National Highway, along with other projects.

On October 5, he will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the army, paramilitary forces, state police, and civil administration will take part in the high-level meeting.

Amit Shah will be laying the foundation stones of several developmental projects in Srinagar, and will also address a public meeting in the Baramullah district before the end of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials confirmed that multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally on Tuesday in Rajouri. Joint teams of Army, police, and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chechra forest, Seeran and Dassal Jattan were deployed.

(With PTI inputs)

