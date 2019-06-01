Headlines

India

Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with joint secretaries of MHA

Shortly after taking charge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and followed by a call on him by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik when issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir came up.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 09:37 PM IST

Shortly after taking charge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and followed by a call on him by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik when issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir came up.

Malik said it was a courtesy call during which he briefed Shah on the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir and on the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.

Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi also met Shah.

Kashmir is expected to be a focus area for Shah in view of the promises made in the BJP manifesto like abrogation of Art 370 and Art 35A of the Constitution.

The Centre's muscular anti-terror policy pursued in Kashmir is likely to be continued under the new government.

Another prime area of focus would be to revitalize the security establishment to ensure that Pulwama like terrorist attacks, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, do not recur.

The task is cut for Shah to take care of other issues as well including Maoist violence, NRC and Article 370 in Kashmir.

