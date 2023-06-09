Search icon
Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level meeting to assess Amarnath Yatra preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct a series of meetings to assess readiness, including security and other factors related to the yearly pilgrimage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Friday afternoon over the preparedness for this year’s Amarnath Yatra.

Shah will review the preparedness in a series of meetings that include security as well as other aspects linked to the annual pilgrimage. The meeting on Friday will take place around 4 pm.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen and officers concerned in the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as those from Jammu and Kashmir Police and administration will also attend the meeting to be held in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After the success of the G20 tourism working group meeting held in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is busy making arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid intelligence inputs of possible attempts by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disrupt the pilgrimage.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.

