Home Minister Amit Shah appreciates work of doctors, assures them of security in video-conference with IMA

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Wednesday assured security to the doctors of the Indian Medical Associaton (IMA) and urged them to not hold a symbolic protest regarding their insecurity in the wake of the attacks on healthcare workers across India. The Home Minister also appreciated their good work in tackling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, which is spreading like wildfire across the country.

Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with the IMA doctors on this day via video conferencing, whereby the ministers ensured the healthcare professionals of their security. Shah said that the central government is with them and appealed to them to not hold the symbolic protest as proposed by them earlier.

Following the meeting, the association withdrew its proposal for protest.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with doctors & Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conferencing. He appreciated their good work. He also assured them security & appealed to them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them, govt is with them. pic.twitter.com/Z88Woh8obr — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

The Indian Medical Association had earlier announced that it will observe April 23 as Black Day if the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals.

"If the government fails to enact Central Law on violence against doctors and hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on April 23. Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9 pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil," stated a notice issued by the association.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, several disturbing reports have emerged of doctors and health workers being discriminated against by citizens, sometimes even outright attacked and insulted. It is important to remember here that the medical health professionals are fighting the virus outbreak at the frontlines and it is uncalled for to insult the very people who are risking their lives to protect fellow citizens.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier warned citizens against mistreating healthcare professionals, especially during this time of crisis when they are risking their own lives to protect everyone else. Modi had referred to the doctors and other health workers as "incarnations of God" who were fighting the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in India at the frontlines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, had earlier called the doctors "no less than soldiers protecting our country" and urged everyone to cooperate with the health workers. He had also announced Rs 1 crore on part of the Delhi government for any health worker who died of coronavirus.

The central government had last month approved the launch of an insurance scheme for health workers who are fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the frontline, as per the earlier announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan scheme.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India reached the 20,000-mark on Wednesday night while the death toll had crossed 600 last night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Wednesday marks Day 8 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.