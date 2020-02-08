Home Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: All you need to know about Badli Vidhan Sabha constituency

Badli Vidhan Sabha constituency: The constituency will vote on February 8 in the Delhi assembly polls. The contest for the constituency is between Aam Aadmi Party'S (AAP) Ajesh Yadav and BJP's Vijay Bhagat.

The specifically rural constituency is located in North West Delhi and is considered one of the oldest villages in a predominantly Urban national capital. The constituency has a total of 223268 voters.

Candidates will be expected to pull in votes from the sizeable number of Purvanchalis who have settled in this segment of Delhi. Moreover, Bhadri faces an acute problem of unauthorised colonies, with 32 unauthorised ones, and the issue has been a major talking point in the election.

Also being close to the Haryana border, it has a considerable population of Gujjars which may prove to be a major vote bank.

AAP will be looking to win the assembly seat for the second consecutive time by fielding the current MLA Ajesh Yadav. Before that from 2009 to 2015, the seat was held by Congress' Devendra Yadav.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.