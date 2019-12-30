Holidays In January 2020: Full list of public holidays in January 2020 in India

The list of holidays is not only important to plan some leisure activities but also for other important tasks.

New Year is about to come and so is the new holiday list. Before you indulge yourself in parties, food, and celebrations, here's a list of holidays that you will get in the month of January.

Holiday in January 2020

January 1, 2020 (Wednesday): New Year’s Day (all over India)

January 2, 2020 (Thursday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (in some states)

January 2, 2020 (Thursday): Mannam Jayanthi ( in Kerala)

January 11, 2020 (Saturday): Missionary Day (in Mizoram)

January 15, 2020 (Wednesday): Lohri/Pongal/Makar Sankranti/Bhogali Bihu/ Hadaga (All over India)

January 16, 2020 (Thursday): Thiruvalluvar Day Puducherry (in Tamil Nadu)

January 17, 2020 (Friday): Uzhavar Tirunal / Pongal Puducherry (in Tamil Nadu)

January 23, 2020 (Thursday): Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti (in West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, and Assam)

January 26, 2020 (Sunday): Republic Day (all over India)

January 30, 2020 (Thursday): Vasant Panchami (all over India)

January 31, 2020 (Friday): Me-dam-me-phi (in Assam)

(Note: This list of the holiday can differ from one state to another depending upon the state and what festivals celebrated in the region.)